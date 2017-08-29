Harris County volunteers gather items to help Harvey victims

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The call to act and help victims of Hurricane Harvey is prompting even more volunteers in our area to gather supplies and take them to storm-ravaged communities in Texas and Louisiana.

"I actually lived in Rockport also for four years," said Jennifer Quick, a member of the Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim Relief group.

"I have friends that are still there, and Rockport was hit pretty hard; the hardest, almost, and everything is gone there,” Quirk said.

News Leader 9 talked to group members now volunteering their time to gather emergency supplies and drive them out south to Harris County, Texas, where Tropical Storm Harvey keeps drenching already flooded cities and towns.

Quick and Thomas Vowell, another volunteer, are asking people to drop off only essential items.

"Bottled water, cased water— that's a big one," Vowell said. "Diapers, wipes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, batteries are a good item, maybe some small flashlights."

Quick and Vowell said the group has already mapped out how they plan to get to Texas and deliver these supplies.

"We're going to head to, probably, across I-20, across the north part of Mississippi and Louisiana, because I-10 is shut down so much," Vowell said.

The group said it has previous experience helping gulf coast communities in need.

"We did this [in 2016] for Denham Springs and Baton Rouge," Vowell said.

“We've got a really good community here in Harris County. It just took a Facebook page, word of mouth, and we gathered up a lot of water, a lot of canned goods, stuff like that, and got it down to Baton Rouge," Vowell said.

The relief group told News Leader 9 it now has two drop-off locations: The Harris County Community Center, and at PTAP in Columbus on Veterans Parkway.

Vowell and Quick said they want to get these supplies ready by Thursday, Aug. 31, pack them in trucks, and make their way in trucks out to Texas over the weekend.

Click here to follow the Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim Relief on Facebook and how you can assist.

Click here for other ways to donate.

