Alabama’s athletic director visits Columbus

The University of Alabama’s Athletic Director, Greg Byrne, visited Columbus Tuesday night to get fans excited for the start of the 2017 football season.

Byrne along with radio broadcaster Eli Gold and former quarterback Andrew Zow met with local crimson tide fans for the Bama Clubs Season Kickoff Party.

Alabama opens their season a neutral site again this year. They will face Florida State at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.