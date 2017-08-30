FIRST TO ALERT: Harvey brings rain into the Valley. Details on timing here.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're starting off today with rain on the radar from Tropical Storm Harvey. Light to moderate rain should be the storm with pockets of heavier downpours mixed in. Severe storms should stay to our SW where there is more unstable air.

As Harvey moves to our northwest, the threat is slightly higher for strong - severe storms on Thursday but it still is on the low side. I think the main risk for this stays to our west and north, but it bears watching. Rain chances stay in the 40-60% range through Friday.

Labor Day weekend looks pretty good - at the moment, the rain coverage should only fall in the 20% range, fairly typical for late summer, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances will be on the increase again next week.

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.