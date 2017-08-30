Harris Co. restaurant hosts event to support residents impacted by Harvey

219 Food and Spirits will host "Harris Helps Houston" to support Texas residents impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The restaurant will donate ten percent of its proceeds on Wednesday to the American Red Cross.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Ticket are $5 each or five tickets for $20. The winner of the raffle will win fifty percent of ticket sales be announced Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Guests are asked to wear red and come together as a community to show support to those in Texas.

219 Food and Spirits is located at 5167 GA Highway 219 Fortson, GA.

