Columbus Regional 'ends employment relationship' with president of hospital operations

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Regional Health has “ended its employment relationship” with a high-level executive employee.

On Aug. 28, President of Hospital Operations Ryan Chandler was let go. In a release, the hospital stated that Ryan played a significant role in Columbus Regional’s success over the last five years.

“We are grateful for his professional contributions and wish him success in future endeavors.” the release stated. "Columbus Regional Health employees and medical providers remain committed to the mission of delivering effective, high-quality health care to the community and region.”

Chandler was also the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Columbus Regional Health.

There is no word on who will replace Chandler.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.