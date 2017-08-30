SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 3

(WTVM) - Week three of the high school football season features one of the all time great rivalries.

The 92nd meeting of state powers Auburn and Opelika is Sports Overtime’s Game of the Week.

The Auburn Tigers are off to a good start this season.The Tigers knocking off Carver of Montgomery 27-0 in the season opener last week.

They're looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the series and go into next week's 7A Region-2 opener with a little momentum.

The Opelika Bulldogs got the Caleb Ross era off to a great start last week ripping Smiths Station 51-0 at their place in their opener.

The Dawgs 6A state runners-up last year and a favorite to make a run at the title once again this year.

