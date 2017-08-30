Ex-deputy found guilty on 8 of 12 charges in sex assault trial

WTVM News Leader 9 is on the road again! On Wednesday, we made a stop at Callaway Resort and Gardens in Pine Mountain, showcasing what all this awesome place has to offer.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Congressman Drew Ferguson focusing on career transition for soldiers from the military to the private sector; the issue toping his agenda Wednesday morning during a visit to Fort Benning's Maneuver Center of Excellence.More >>
Thursday, Aug. 31 has been declared an Alert Center Action Day by WTVM Storm Team 9 as there is a potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening and Thursday.
We've heard about the generations of Callaways that made an impact in the Chattahoochee Valley and all over the world, and now we are hearing about a new business move from the great grandson of Callaway Garden's founders.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
