Ex-deputy found guilty on 8 of 12 charges in sex assault trial

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The jury has reached a verdict in the sexual assault trial of a former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy.

Guilty:

Two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody

False imprisonment

Tampering with evidence

Four counts of violation of oath by a public officer

Not guilty:

Aggravated sodomy

Sexual battery

Two counts of stalking

After 7 hours of deliberating, jury has reached a verdict. #HarrisCoDeputyTrial @WTVM — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 30, 2017

Thomas Pierson faced 12 charges for being accused of sexual misconduct by a female during a traffic stop and stalking by two others.

Pierson's range of punishment is up to 25 years in prison. Multiple counts of his sentences could run concurrently.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Follow News Leader 9's Sharifa Jackson on Twitter for the latest updates on this trial.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.