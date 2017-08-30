Verdict reached in trial of former Harris County Sheriff’s deput - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Verdict reached in trial of former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The jury has reached a verdict in the case of a former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy.

Guilty:

  • Two counts of sexual assault  on a person in custody
  • False imprisonment
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Four counts of violation of oath by a public officer

Not guilty:

  • Aggravated sodomy
  • Sexual battery
  • Two counts of stalking

Thomas Pierson faced 12 charges for being accused of sexual misconduct by a female during a traffic stop and stalking by two others.

Pierson's range of punishment is up to 25 years in prison. Multiple counts of his sentences could run concurrently.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

