1 arrested in 12th Street West Point shooting

WTVM News Leader 9 is on the road again! Be sure to tune in Thursday as we make a stop at Callaway Resort and Gardens in Pine Mountain.More >>
The jury has reached a verdict in the case of former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Thursday, Aug. 31 has been declared an Alert Center Action Day by WTVM Storm Team 9 as there is a potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening and Thursday.
The call to act and help victims of Hurricane Harvey is prompting even more volunteers in our area to gather supplies and take them to storm-ravaged communities in Texas and Louisiana.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
