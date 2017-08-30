1 arrested in 12th Street West Point shooting

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to the West Point Police Department, Danmarquez Griggs, of West Point, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. ET.

Griggs was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.

He was transported to the Troup County Jail.

The shooting happened at a West Point Housing Authority apartment complex on the 1200 block of 12th Street behind building 207 A at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim is this case is in stable condition and being treated for his injuries in a local area hospital.

