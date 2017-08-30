The Callaway family’s tap into the spring water business

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) – We've heard about the generations of Callaway's that made an impact in the Chattahoochee Valley and all over the world, and now we are hearing about a new business move from the great grandson of Callaway Garden's founders.

Crossing the Harris County line you can find a family with a rich history in the community.

The Callaway's, known for Callaway Gardens, is a family of innovative-business minds.

Hollis Callaway is the great grandson of the creators of Callaway Gardens Cason- and Virginia Callaway. Hollis began branding a product about a year ago that would soon be known as Montane Sparkling Spring Water.

Tapped at 300 feet below the surface of Blue Springs poured into can infused with southern flavors like cucumber-lime and meyer lemon honey suckle.

Hollis Callaway's father is known for "Callaway Blue" and he says it doesn't hurt to have dad by his side.

The sparkling water is distributed across the Chattahoochee Valley all the way to Atlanta– crisp, clean, protected, and pristine Callaway hopes to carry on the family name.

Callaway says he is working on a new flavor set to come out this winter that will involve grapefruits.

