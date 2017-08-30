Congressman Ferguson visits Fort Benning, discussing transition to private sector

Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
We have a picture to show you of a central Alabama family, which have collectively spent nearly 160 years in service to our country.More >>
WTVM News Leader 9 is on the road again! On Wednesday, we made a stop at Callaway Resort and Gardens in Pine Mountain, showcasing what all this awesome place has to offer.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Congressman Drew Ferguson focusing on career transition for soldiers from the military to the private sector; the issue toping his agenda Wednesday morning during a visit to Fort Benning's Maneuver Center of Excellence.More >>
Thursday, Aug. 31 has been declared an Alert Center Action Day by WTVM Storm Team 9 as there is a potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening and Thursday.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
