Congressman Ferguson visits Fort Benning, discussing transition to private sector

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Congressman Drew Ferguson focusing on career transition for soldiers from the military to the private sector; the issue topping his agenda Wednesday morning during a visit to Fort Benning's Maneuver Center of Excellence.

Ferguson says this is important and he is working with his district to make sure training and education are provided for soldiers to make the transition as smooth as possible.

“Whether it's something like air traffic control, whether it's media, whether it's— you whether it's something like transportation or truck driving, our men and women that do it day in and day out should be able to transition more readily into the private sector without having to be decertified,” said Ferguson.

He also said the training and education should be and is comparable to the education and training civilians must have to take on a new career.

