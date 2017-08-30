AL brothers to be honored for military service in ceremony

WETUMPKA, AL (WTVM) – We have a picture to show you of a central Alabama family, which have collectively spent nearly 160 years in service to our country.

These are the Davis brothers from Wetumpka, Alabama. All eleven of them. And you'll notice they are all in uniform. That's because each one answered the call to serve in the U.S. military.

They are no doubt patriotic, but each had a similar reason for doing what they did, and it involved their father.

“Daddy said if you stay here you're going to help on the farm. You're going to graduate high school, now that's a must. After graduation, you can go anywhere you want to go, but if you stay here you've got to help on the farm. I graduated on Friday night. I left Saturday morning,” said LeBronze Davis.

LeBronze Davis and his brothers will be honored at Inouye Field near the National Infantry Museum Monday, Sept. 4 at 10:30 a.m. ET with a special paver dedication, recognizing 158 years of collective service to our country.

By the way, we thank the Davis brothers for their service.

