Disney-ABC TV Group to host Day of Giving to support Harvey victims

(WTVM) – ABC and ESPN will be taking part in the Disney-ABC Television Group “Day of Giving” to support Hurricane Harvey victims.

Our hearts go out to the thousands of people affected by this catastrophic disaster in Texas. We know this is a challenging and emotional time, and the American Red Cross is working around the clock to get help to where it is needed most.

Join Disney-ABC Television Group’s #DayOfGiving in supporting the American Red Cross, working around the clock to get help to where it is needed the most.

Here is how you can donate:

Text “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Visit the American Red Cross’ website to make a donation

Call 1-855-999-GIVE (4483)

