New Horizons hosts Join Voices for Recovery in September

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- New Horizons invites the community to attend this year’s “Join Voices for Recovery” for National Recovery Month in September.

New Horizons is the Chattahoochee Valley’s leader in behavior health and addictive diseases services.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 9, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Woodruff Riverside Park at 1000 Bay Avenue in Columbus.

This year’s theme aims to gather the community and join their voices in support of individuals and families living in and working towards recovery.

The atmosphere of this event will be festive and family-friendly.

Participants for this year’s Run 4 Recovery will include My Team Triumph, which is an organization supporting runners with mobility limitations. There will also be “remote runners” participating from areas as far away as Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Prizes for top male and female runners in each age category will receive an award and all runners will receive a commemorative Recovery Month 2017 medal.

Sponsorships and Prizes have been provided from local, regional, and national businesses and organizations. Proceeds will directly benefit treatment programs at New Horizons Behavioral Health.

