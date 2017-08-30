New Horizons hosts Join Voices for Recovery in September

We have a picture to show you of a central Alabama family, which have collectively spent nearly 160 years in service to our country.More >>
New Horizons invites the community to attend this year’s “Join Voices for Recovery” for National Recovery Month in September.More >>
Congressman Drew Ferguson focusing on career transition for soldiers from the military to the private sector; the issue toping his agenda Wednesday morning during a visit to Fort Benning's Maneuver Center of Excellence.More >>
Thursday, Aug. 31 has been declared an Alert Center Action Day by WTVM Storm Team 9 as there is a potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening and Thursday.
ABC and ESPN will be taking part in the Disney-ABC Television Group “Day of Giving” to support Hurricane Harvey victims.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
In Jasper, city officials were also forced to release water from the Angelina and Neches river dam, near the B.A. Steinhagen Reservoir. The water was almost spilling over the dam, when the decision was made. Not only will this add to the record amount of water created by Harvey, but more houses will be in danger of flooding.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
