ALEA patrolling roadways and waterways during Labor Day weekend

(WTVM) – Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest holiday weekends for heavy traffic on Alabama’s roadways and waterways.

During Labor Day weekend, Alabama’s Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol Divisions will be stepping up their patrol and law enforcement efforts in all of Alabama to promote safety and prevent high numbers of crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Labor Day weekend runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 1, to midnight on Monday, September 4.

“Safety is one of our top priorities throughout the year, but it’s especially important during extended holiday weekends, when so many want to enjoy one last seasonal road trip to the lake, beach or other warm-weather attraction,” Alabama’s Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor said.

ALEA will be enforcing its national campaign called Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Throughout the weekend troopers will be conducting sobriety checks to remove impaired individuals from behind the wheels of vehicles and boats, even if that means working overtime.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will provide grants to fund overtime for any additional Troopers needed during the safety campaign.

Here are ALEA’s Five to Stay Alive to help keep drivers safe during the holiday:

Avoid driving and/or boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If you are impaired, do not drive or operate a boat. Designate a sober driver in advance, call a cab, use public transportation or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Simply obey the law.

Avoid speeding, following too closely and other dangerous– sometimes deadly – behavior on Alabama’s roadways and waterways.

Buckle up – no matter how short your trip.

Ensure all of the vehicle’s occupants are buckled up (or using a child restraint system) and those on your boat are using or have access to personal flotation device (PFDs are required at all times for ages 8 and younger.)

Avoid the water during inclement weather, particularly when it includes thunder and lightning.

Be even more cautious when traveling through construction zones.

