Harris County restaurant hosts fundraiser for Harvey victims

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A business in the Chattahoochee Valley turns their focus towards helping Harvey victims Wednesday evening.

Owners of 219 Food and Spirits in Harris County say they do fundraisers every year for their community, but decided this year they wanted to help those in need.

They partnered up with other local businesses— donating all of their proceeds back to the American Red Cross— also including a 50-50 raffle where 50 percent of the earnings will go to the American Red Cross and the other half to the winner.

“It’s always important to help out our neighbors and our friends and we may not know the people in Texas but we have friends and there are people here in this community that have relatives and friends and anytime that we can help our friends, our neighbors, or perfect strangers we're going to do it,” said Robin Wallace, partner at 219 Food and Spirits.

David Shoemaker, the winner of the 50-50 raffle, decided not to keep the money and donated his portion as well.

Overall, the restaurant raised $5,000.

