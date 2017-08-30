Houston couple preps for journey home after Harvey

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A couple from Houston prepares to head home from Columbus, and slowly but surely start the rebuilding process.

"I've been living there 60 years," Joey Jackson said. "All my life, that's my hometown."

Jackson and his wife already made plans to visit Columbus all the way from Harris County, Texas.

"I have a relative that lives here in Columbus, and I hadn't seen him in 12 years. I made plans back in June,” Jackson said.

What Jackson hadn't planned on was encountering Hurricane Harvey.

"I didn't know I'd also be leaving for a hurricane heading up here," Jackson said, "but you know, there's nothing we can do about it."

Since this Saturday, the Jackson's have stayed in a hotel, getting calls and texts from friends and loved ones who told them their neighborhood, thankfully, did not endure the worst of the flooding.

"Anything 5 miles on back from [our neighborhood], flooded pretty bad from what I've seen from the news stations up here," Jackson said.

Before getting back on the road, Jackson decided to visit News Leader and ask our chief meteorologist Derek Kinkade what the forecast looked like later this week over the Gulf.

"I wanted to make sure that, trying to head back home there could still be puddles of water on the road," Jackson said, "and that's what I was trying to look out for."

In their conversation, Jackson figured out when exactly he could head home and not put himself or his family in danger. They plan on hitting the road Friday morning.

"Derek's done an outstanding job. He sure did," Jackson said. "We have no problem spending an extra day here."

Now, Jackson said, the next step involves picking up the pieces and rebuilding the place he calls home.

"It's going to take some time, especially in Houston, it's going to take some time. But, I'm quite sure we will,” Jackson said.

