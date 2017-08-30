In The Huddle: Knight Time at Auburn High

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn High looks to continue their strong start with a win over arch-rival Opelika.

To do that, they’ll depend on one of their top receivers to make a splash against the Bulldogs

A starting wide receiver for the Auburn High Tigers, JaMarcus Knight knows how to use his head— or somebody else’s if need be.

“His game has really come along nicely. Looking to my left and seeing 18 is pretty fun,” said Brooks Fuller, senior QB.

Knight enters his senior season as Auburn’s leading receiver and hopes to see improvements in himself and the rest of the Tigers.

“Goals for this year is to stick close to my brothers and hopefully win a state championship. I’m trying to get better at everything I can get better at. Everything, I can always get better,” said JaMarcus Knight, senior wide receiver.

Call it quiet leadership, JaMarcus uses his actions more than his words to set an example for the rest of the team.

“Coaches they tell me all the time, be more vocal, be more vocal, but I just tell them that’s not me I just lead by example. I see there’s a lot of sophomores, a lot of guys that look up to me, so you know I try to do what’s right for them, on and off the field,” said Knight.

He’s certainly doing what’s right on the field and teammates and coaches notice his impact and hope for big things in the future.

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind he’s going to help a college football program and a team,” said Head Coach Adam Winegarden.

“Somebody needs to give him a shot at the next level because he’s pretty talented,” said Fuller.

But Knight is focused on the now and wants to help take Auburn far in 2017.

“By doing my job and doing what’s asked of me, every rep,” said Knight.

And you can’t ask for much more out of a senior.

