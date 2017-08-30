In The Huddle: Knight Time at Auburn High

(WTVM) - Week three of the high school football season features one of the all time great rivalries.More >>
(WTVM) - Week three of the high school football season features one of the all time great rivalries.More >>
Auburn High looks to continue their strong start with win over arch-rival Opelika.More >>
Auburn High looks to continue their strong start with win over arch-rival Opelika.More >>
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.More >>
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.More >>
Gus Malzahn led Auburn's first game week press conference of the 2017 season ahead of the Georgia Southern game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.More >>
Gus Malzahn led Auburn's first game week press conference of the 2017 season ahead of the Georgia Southern game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.More >>
Jud Heathcote, who led Michigan State and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, has died at 90.More >>
Jud Heathcote, who led Michigan State and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, has died at 90.More >>