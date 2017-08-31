Man dies following shooting on Henson Ave. in Columbus

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed that a man has died following a shooting on Henson Drive Thursday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Tremain Taylor was found shot in his stomach on the 400 block of Henson Avenue.

Taylor was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m. His body is being sent for an autopsy.

Bryan says the shooting death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-225-4047.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.