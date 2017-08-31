Man dies following shooting on Henson Avenue in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

Man dies following shooting on Henson Avenue in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed that a man has died following a shooting on Henson Avenue Thursday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Tremain Taylor was found shot in his stomach at 548 Henson Ave. 

He was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m. His body is being sent for an autopsy.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more details. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly