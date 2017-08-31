Man dies following shooting on Henson Avenue in Columbus

Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed that a man has died following a shooting on Henson Avenue Thursday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Tremain Taylor was found shot in his stomach at 548 Henson Ave.

He was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m. His body is being sent for an autopsy.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.