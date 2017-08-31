Columbus organizations to host free movie screening event

Amerigroup, Columbus Parks and Recreation, and PMB Broadcasting LLC are teaming up for Movies in the Park, Friday, Sept. 8.

The event will take place at South Commons Softball Complex and is free and open to the community. The event will feature a kids zone, food trucks, and much more.

Guests can bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Gates at South Commons Softball Complex open at 6 p.m. and the movie screening starts at 8 p.m.

