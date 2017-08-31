Columbus man sentenced in death of Muscogee County Jail inmate

A guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a Columbus man charged in the death of his cell mate.

Attorney Robert Watkins entered the guilty plea on behalf of his client Jeffrey McKinney Thursday morning. McKinney was charged in the death and aggravated assault of his previous Muscogee County Jail cell mate, 57-year-old Issac Kendred, who died in November 2016.

McKinney was sentenced to 20 years for count 1 voluntary manslaughter 14 years for aggravated assault. An additional sentence includes five years for burglary.

The judge advised all charges are felonies and McKinney has up to four years to file habitués corpus.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.