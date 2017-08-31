Columbus man sentenced in death of Muscogee County Jail inmate

A couple from Houston prepares to head home from Columbus, and slowly but surely start the rebuilding process.More >>
Amerigroup, Columbus Parks and Recreation, and PMB Broadcasting LLC are teaming up for Movies in the Park, Friday, Sept. 8. TMore >>
A business in the Chattahoochee Valley turns their focus towards helping Harvey victims Wednesday evening.More >>
A guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a Columbus man charged in the death of Muscogee County jail inmate.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
