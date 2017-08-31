Ellen and Walmart donate $1 million to J.J. Watt's Harvey relief efforts

Ellen DeGeneres has shown a tremendous kindness in the relief efforts of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Houston Texans defensive end, J. J. Watt shared with her his goal of raising $10 million to bring water, clothing, generators, and cleaning supplies directly to the victims of Harvey. Moved by his generosity, DeGeneres surprised Watt with $1 million, courtesy of Walmart, towards his relief efforts.

In addition, Walmart announced its commitment to donating $20 million in cash and supplies in support of Harvey relief.

Degeneres will kick off the Season 15 premiere of “The Ellen Show” next week on WTVM, with Michelle Obama as her co-host Tuesday. A live show from Houston with more of the Texans' All-Pro end, J.J. Watt, will air Thursday, Sept. 7.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.