Harris County group loads trucks for Harvey victims in Texas

Catastrophic flooding continues in Southeast Texas.

A call to help Harris County, Texas prompting a huge outpour of support in Harris County, Georgia.

Thursday, a group from Harris County preparing trucks of goods to deliver to the storm-ravaged communities.

"Literally over a 12 pack of beer on Monday night sat down at my kitchen table and put this thing together, and this is what you see," said Thomas Vowell.

Vowell says this all began with a simple idea at a dinner table, now 4 days later, 6 U-Hauls. and 2 buildings, he says this initiative is bigger than he ever imagined.

"We knew it was going to be large, and we knew it was going to be bigger than last year. We weren't expecting this much, and we certainly weren't expecting the good people to show up like they have to help us. It's phenomenal," said Vowell.

From people donating essential items like toothpaste, water, and batteries, to volunteers spending the morning donating their time.

Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim's relief is a community effort that seems to have exploded overnight with two drop-off locations in Columbus, and Harris County.

"I just pulled up and saw the assembly lines going with all the water, the diapers, the everything, it's just really good, because Columbus is just a giving community," said one volunteer, Franesa Edwards.

Vowell says the work is still not done but is overwhelmed with what has been done.

"Makes you really proud to be from Harris County and the Chattahoochee Valley," said Vowell.

Six U-Haul trucks are packed to capacity and will be leaving for Texas Friday morning.

Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim's relief organizers say they are already over capacity.

If you would still like to donate, you can contact your local Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and Harley Davidson in Columbus.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.