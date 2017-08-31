Iowa woman adopts special needs dog from PAWS Humane

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A special needs dog is on a quest to his forever home, but it'll be a few hours before he gets there.

Meet Georgie, the furry little guy was born with cerebellar hypoplasia— which is a neurological disorder.

Georgie was staying at the PAWS Humane in Columbus when he was connected with the perfect owner in Iowa.

Georgie left Thursday afternoon to meet with his new owner who is a special education teacher with a large farm.

“The owner says she has almost 68 cats on her farm. That has been through the trapped neuter release program in her area. The live on her farm for the rest of their lives so that don’t have to be euthanized. We feel like he will have a really great home,” said Anitra Holley with PAWS Humane.

She also has a cat with the same disorder as Georgie.

This is the longest transport so far for the local PAWS Humane.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.