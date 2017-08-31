United Way hosts campaign kick-off luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – $6.9 million is the goal announced Thursday for United Way's 2017 fundraising campaign.

The campaign kick-off luncheon held Thursday afternoon at the Columbus Trade Center.

This year's theme is different stories. One community was illustrated through various testimonials of how United Way agencies have helped improve lives to countless people in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“United Way is a great organization that connects people to resources, and this is one of the time that we can come out as a community, celebrate each other, get to know each other, and really make sure that everybody really knows that we are here to help everybody,” said Ray Smith, campaign chair for 2018.

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley currently has 26 community partner agencies and funds dozens of programs that help thousands of individuals and families in the region.

