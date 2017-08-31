All Access: Opelika High Bulldogs

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Replacing former coach Brian Blackmon was no easy task for Opelika, but they found a guy with plenty of success to take the reins.

Caleb Ross won a state title and took his team to another in just three seasons at McGill-Toolen. Now he hopes to recreate that success with the Bulldogs.

Here is our All Access with Opelika Bulldogs Head Coach Caleb Ross:

“This program was very successful before I got here. We built a successful program at McGill. The things that make good programs: the kids know how to work, they have a great day-to-day atmosphere, the culture’s good, people care. Those things are in place so those things aren’t changed. This is a program that played for a 6-A championship last year so it would have really been not very wise for me to come in and turn it upside down,” Ross said.

“You know, this is a big week and we know that and it’s like I told those guys, you’re going to hear me say this one time, it’s a big rivalry week and our kids know that. The community’s going to let them know, when they go home their mom and dad are going to let them know, the school’s going to let them know so to me, as a coach, we’ve got to focus on doing our job. We can’t let the outside distractions, we can’t let it being a big rivalry week change anything we do on our normal preparation,” Ross said.

“I’ve known coach Winegarden, you know ironically, he’s from Fairhope, so we competed against one another when I was down at McGill, so that’s a great program as well, they’ve been very successful. You can tell they’re talented, they’re well coached, they’re disciplined. We know that if we’re going to win this game, we have to go out there and beat them, they’re not going to give us anything,” Ross said.

“I expect it to be electric. I’ve heard it may be sold out before Friday even gets here, so I expect it to be an incredible atmosphere. I think it’s one of those standing room only type places and man I’m looking forward to it. I’m absolutely looking forward to it,” Ross said.

