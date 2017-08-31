Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game enhances game day security in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Enhanced security measures will be in place for fans attending the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA football games in Atlanta Labor Day Weekend.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the stadium and not bring bags into Mercedes-Benz Stadium or any game day event location.

If bags must be carried into the stadium, fans will be asked to follow a clear bag policy.

The enhanced security measures will also be in effect at Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game FanZone in the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the game.

Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at FanZone, stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and are no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” can be taken into the stadium in addition to the clear plastic bag

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand)

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose

Bags will be monitored at secondary security perimeter locations setup around Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Georgia World Congress Center, and increased law enforcement and K-9 patrols will be prevalent throughout the area.

Items that are typically carried in diaper or baby bags must be carried in a clear bag that meets the standards of the bag policy.

Fans may still bring items such as binoculars and cameras, provided they are not in cases, as well as smart phones into Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Georgia World Congress Center.

Click here for more information on the clear bag policy or the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game’s enhanced security efforts.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Florida State and No. 1 Alabama will be played Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on ABC.

