Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds Columbus candlelight vigil

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosted a candlelight vigil Thursday night.

The entire community welcomed to join them in remembering loved ones lost to drunk or drugged driving. they met at the Columbus Citizens' Service Center on Macon Road.

At this annual event, each victim and survivor was provided with a candle to light in memory or their loved ones. organizers say with today's technology there is no excuse for getting behind the wheel drunk.

“Uber, Lift are always options where 20 years ago, 10 years ago we did not have those options,” said Sharlenor Whatley.

For those impacted by drunk or drugged driving MADD Victim Services are available for free through local advocates and the MADD 24- Hour Help Line at 1-877-MADD-HELP.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.