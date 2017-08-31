Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds Columbus candlelight vigil

A special needs dog is on a quest to his forever home, but it'll be a few hours before he gets there.More >>
A special needs dog is on a quest to his forever home, but it'll be a few hours before he gets there.More >>
Enhanced security measures will be in place for fans attending the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA football games in Atlanta Labor Day Weekend.More >>
Enhanced security measures will be in place for fans attending the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA football games in Atlanta Labor Day Weekend.More >>
Columbus Technical College will host its first inaugural scholarship event Thursday, August 31 in the campus’s McCaulley Auditorium.More >>
Columbus Technical College will host its first inaugural scholarship event Thursday, August 31 in the campus’s McCaulley Auditorium.More >>
“It's mind boggling, it genuinely brings you to tears." The words of Beaumont, Texas, youth pastor, Jimmy Banks, as he describes living through the conditions of what is now tropical depression Harvey.More >>
“It's mind boggling, it genuinely brings you to tears." The words of Beaumont, Texas, youth pastor, Jimmy Banks, as he describes living through the conditions of what is now tropical depression Harvey.More >>
Week three of the high school football season features one of the all time great rivalries. The 92nd meeting of state powers Auburn and Opelika is Sports Overtime’s Game of the Week.More >>
Week three of the high school football season features one of the all time great rivalries. The 92nd meeting of state powers Auburn and Opelika is Sports Overtime’s Game of the Week.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.More >>
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.More >>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.More >>