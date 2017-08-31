Texas youth pastor, family evacuate to Columbus

“It's mind boggling, it genuinely brings you to tears."

The words of Beaumont, Texas, youth pastor, Jimmy Banks, as he describes living through the conditions of what is now tropical depression Harvey.

Banks, on the road with his wife and two young daughters, driving through massive flood zones and surrounded by disaster areas. The areas Banks and so many others call home.

Due to no safe drinking water and deplorable, unsafe conditions, Banks and his family are seeking shelter in Columbus, Georgia, 678 miles away.

"Hundreds of families I'm connected with have lost their homes," said Banks. "Probably the most nerve racking part was being in my mini van with my wife and two daughters. Four different times we had to drive through water on the highway and the trucks are making it through, but we just couldn't tell if we were."

Banks plans to stay in Columbus with his brother for at least two weeks until its safe to return home. He says once he and his family return back to Beaumont the rebuilding of the community will be a long-haul.

"Were committed to loving to when it's difficult as well. Not just when its easy," Banks said.

