Opelika police search for 2 credit card fraud suspects

“It's mind boggling, it genuinely brings you to tears." The words of Beaumont, Texas, youth pastor, Jimmy Banks, as he describes living through the conditions of what is now tropical depression Harvey.More >>
“It's mind boggling, it genuinely brings you to tears." The words of Beaumont, Texas, youth pastor, Jimmy Banks, as he describes living through the conditions of what is now tropical depression Harvey.More >>
Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosted a candlelight vigil Thursday night. The entire community welcomed to join them in remembering loved ones lost to drunk or drugged driving.More >>
Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosted a candlelight vigil Thursday night. The entire community welcomed to join them in remembering loved ones lost to drunk or drugged driving.More >>
Opelika police are searching for a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using a credit card. Security cameras captured images of the suspects purchasing items at several Opelika businesses in June.More >>
Opelika police are searching for a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using a credit card. Security cameras captured images of the suspects purchasing items at several Opelika businesses in June.More >>
Enhanced security measures will be in place for fans attending the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA football games in Atlanta Labor Day Weekend.More >>
Enhanced security measures will be in place for fans attending the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA football games in Atlanta Labor Day Weekend.More >>
The epidemic is said to be nationwide— kids getting younger and their criminal offenses are getting worse.More >>
The epidemic is said to be nationwide— kids getting younger and their criminal offenses are getting worse.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.More >>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
At least four people have been injured from an ammonia leak at the Brookshire's Warehouse, and several roads are still shut down in the area Friday morning.More >>
At least four people have been injured from an ammonia leak at the Brookshire's Warehouse, and several roads are still shut down in the area Friday morning.More >>