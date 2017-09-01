Opelika police search for 2 credit card fraud suspects

Opelika police are searching for a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using a credit card.

Security cameras captured images of the suspects purchasing items at several Opelika businesses in June.

The female suspect is a described as a black woman between 30 and 40-years-old weighing approximately 300 to 350 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bonnet-style cap, a white shirt, and dark capri pants.

The male suspect is described as a black man between 30 and 40-years-old weighing between 225 and 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a cap that covered both ears, a black shirt, black sweat pants, and black and yellow shows.

If you recognize either suspect or if you can any information about this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigations Division at 334-705-520. To report anonymously, call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2017 WTVM All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.