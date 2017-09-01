Winn-Dixie launches donation program for Harvey relief efforts

Winn-Dixie grocery stores have set up an American Red Cross donation program to contribute to Harvey relief efforts.More >>
“It's mind boggling, it genuinely brings you to tears." The words of Beaumont, Texas, youth pastor, Jimmy Banks, as he describes living through the conditions of what is now tropical depression Harvey.More >>
Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosted a candlelight vigil Thursday night. The entire community welcomed to join them in remembering loved ones lost to drunk or drugged driving.More >>
Enhanced security measures will be in place for fans attending the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA football games in Atlanta Labor Day Weekend.More >>
Opelika police are searching for a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using a credit card. Security cameras captured images of the suspects purchasing items at several Opelika businesses in June.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
The Estill Police Department says a murder suspect wanted for killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl has been captured.More >>
At least four people have been injured from an ammonia leak at the Brookshire's Warehouse, and several roads are still shut down in the area Friday morning.More >>
