Winn-Dixie launches donation program for Harvey relief efforts

Winn-Dixie grocery stores have set up an American Red Cross donation program to contribute to Harvey relief efforts.

All donations will go to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief to provide food, shelter, counseling, and other assistance to the victims of the storm.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating destruction of Hurricane Harvey, said President and CEO of Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers. “With our stores operating in the Southeast, we know many of our loyal customers and dedicated associates understand the difficult recovery process these families and businesses face. We want to help provide an easy way for them to give back to their neighbors through a reputable charitable organization that will help on the ground.”

Now through Sept. 6, customers can make donations at all Winn-Dixie stores during checkout and on the store’s website.

