Valley loads trailers for Harvey disaster relief

The April Ross Show, King Ford Chevrolet, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office teamed up for its Stuff the Trailer Campaign to support Harvey relief efforts.

Three trailers of supplies were filled with items Friday in Valley, Alabama to be distributed to victims of the storm. The community donated water, diapers, nonperishable items, first aid supplies, and more.

A tremendous response was received after the founder of Bee TV Network and The April Ross Show posted a call to action on social media days earlier this week.

"Everybody's been wondering what can we do to help the victims in Houston, said April Ross, founder of The April Ross Show. “You know what, when we all come together this is what can happen,” she added. “We put out a Facebook post and people just started to respond. and wanted to bring items. That's what we needed. We wanted something from our area."

Another Stuff the Trailer event is scheduled for Tuesday, 8 p.m. at King Ford Chevrolet. The trailers will depart to King Ford on Wednesday morning.

