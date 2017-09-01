Valley loads trailers for Harvey disaster relief

The April Ross Show, King Ford Chevrolet, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to present the Stuff the Trailer in Valley, Alabama to support Harvey relief efforts.More >>
The April Ross Show, King Ford Chevrolet, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to present the Stuff the Trailer in Valley, Alabama to support Harvey relief efforts.More >>
Winn-Dixie grocery stores have set up an American Red Cross donation program to contribute to Harvey relief efforts.More >>
Winn-Dixie grocery stores have set up an American Red Cross donation program to contribute to Harvey relief efforts.More >>
“It's mind boggling, it genuinely brings you to tears." The words of Beaumont, Texas, youth pastor, Jimmy Banks, as he describes living through the conditions of what is now tropical depression Harvey.More >>
“It's mind boggling, it genuinely brings you to tears." The words of Beaumont, Texas, youth pastor, Jimmy Banks, as he describes living through the conditions of what is now tropical depression Harvey.More >>
Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosted a candlelight vigil Thursday night. The entire community welcomed to join them in remembering loved ones lost to drunk or drugged driving.More >>
Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosted a candlelight vigil Thursday night. The entire community welcomed to join them in remembering loved ones lost to drunk or drugged driving.More >>
Enhanced security measures will be in place for fans attending the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA football games in Atlanta Labor Day Weekend.More >>
Enhanced security measures will be in place for fans attending the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA football games in Atlanta Labor Day Weekend.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation issued an alert Thursday morning that said motorists should avoid the the east side of SL 287, or Medford Drive.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation issued an alert Thursday morning that said motorists should avoid the the east side of SL 287, or Medford Drive.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>