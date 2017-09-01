Georgia shows an increase in West Nile Virus

(WTVM) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed nearly 20 cases of West Nile virus so far this year, including at least three deaths.

In 2016, there were seven cases of WNV in humans and no confirmed deaths related to the virus.The GDPH is urging the public to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially when they are outside this Labor Day weekend.

“Georgians can reduce the number of mosquitoes around their homes and yards by getting rid of standing water,” said Chris Rustin, Ph.D., DPH director of Environmental Health. “Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes that may be infected with West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.”

It is advised that all containers that can collect water including flowerpots, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths - anything that holds water and gives mosquitoes a place to thrive be thrown out. Mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus look for stagnant water to lay eggs in, so be sure gutters and eaves are clear of leaves and debris.

The most effective way to protect against WNV infection and all mosquito-borne diseases, including Zika, is to prevent mosquito bites.

Observe the “Five D’s of Prevention” during your outdoor activities this holiday weekend:

Dusk/Dawn – Mosquitoes carrying WNV usually bite at dusk and dawn, so avoid or limit outdoor activity at these times.

Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water because they are excellent breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

Symptoms of WNV include a headache, fever, neck discomfort, muscle and joint aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash - that usually develop three to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.