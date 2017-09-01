CPD investigating armed robbery at Check Into Cash Title Pawn on Macon Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery on Macon Road.

The robbery happened around 11 a.m. on Friday at the Check into Cash Title Pawn. Police say two suspects walked into the business with hand guns and demanded money. The suspects then robbed two people inside of the business.

The suspects ran away before the police arrived at the scene.

If you have any information on this crime contact CPD at 706-653-3100.

