CPD investigating armed robbery at Cash Title Pawn on Macon Rd.

Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery on Macon Road. The robbery happened around 11 a.m. on Friday at the Cash Title Pawn.More >>
The April Ross Show, King Ford Chevrolet, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to present the Stuff the Trailer in Valley, Alabama to support Harvey relief efforts.More >>
The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed nearly 20 cases of West Nile virus so far this year, including at least three deaths.More >>
Week three of the high school football season features one of the all time great rivalries. The 92nd meeting of state powers Auburn and Opelika is Sports Overtime’s Game of the Week.More >>
Winn-Dixie grocery stores have set up an American Red Cross donation program to contribute to Harvey relief efforts.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
When a woman said she didn't want to put her hands down during a traffic stop, Lt. Greg Abbott said, "But you're not black. Remember? We only kill black people."More >>
The Estill Police Department says a murder suspect wanted for killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl has been captured.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.More >>
