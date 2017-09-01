Teen, 16, faces weapon charge following Henson Ave. deadly shooting

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed that a man has died following a shooting on Henson Drive Thursday morning.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery on Macon Road. The robbery happened around 11 a.m. on Friday at the Cash Title Pawn.More >>
The April Ross Show, King Ford Chevrolet, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to present the Stuff the Trailer in Valley, Alabama to support Harvey relief efforts.More >>
The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed nearly 20 cases of West Nile virus so far this year, including at least three deaths.More >>
Week three of the high school football season features one of the all time great rivalries. The 92nd meeting of state powers Auburn and Opelika is Sports Overtime’s Game of the Week.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
The first evacuees from post-Harvey flooding in Lake Charles have arrived at a state-run shelter in Shreveport, which opened at 10 a.m. Friday.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
