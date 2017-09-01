Teen, 16, faces weapon charge following Henson Ave. deadly shoot - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Teen, 16, faces weapon charge following Henson Ave. deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus teen was arrested after the deadly shooting on Henson Avenue.

The 16-year-old was charged with possessing a pistol/revolver under the age of 18, according to a police report. 

The shooting claimed the life of Tremain Taylor early Thursday morning. 

