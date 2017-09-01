Pratt and Whitney $31 million plant expansion to bring 500+ new jobs

The city of Columbus will be altering local waste and recycle pickup during the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 4, 2017.More >>
A thirty-one-million-dollar facility is in the works for the Pratt and Whitney plant in Columbus.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed that a man has died following a shooting on Henson Drive Thursday morning.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery on Macon Road. The robbery happened around 11 a.m. on Friday at the Cash Title Pawn.More >>
The April Ross Show, King Ford Chevrolet, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to present the Stuff the Trailer in Valley, Alabama to support Harvey relief efforts.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
The body of a Lufkin man who went missing trying to help evacuate Harvey victims has been recovered.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
