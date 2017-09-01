Pratt and Whitney $31 million plant expansion to bring 500+ new jobs

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A thirty-one-million-dollar facility is in the works for the Pratt and Whitney plant in Columbus.

The construction of an over 270 thousand-square-foot facility will be at the plant's location on Macon Road.

Plant officials say the facility will make an isothermal forge press, which will make turbine disks and compressors for Pratt & Whitney jet engines.

News Leader 9 spoke with city officials on how the over 500 new jobs will make an impact in the valley.

President of Columbus Chamber of Commerce Brian Anderson says, "This is the chance to really improve the quality of life."

According to the chamber, the expansion is expected to be wrapped up in a 12-month-period.

