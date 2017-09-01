Columbus fire officials investigating fire on Pam Court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus fire officials are investigating a fire that happened early Friday morning.

The fire took place at Pam Court in a four-unit townhome at 5:10 a.m.

A firefighter received a minor injury, but no one else was injured.

There was extensive and moderate damage to the townhomes.

This fire is under investigation.

