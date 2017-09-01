Columbus fire officials investigating fire on Pam Court

A thirty-one-million-dollar facility is in the works for the Pratt and Whitney plant in Columbus.More >>
Columbus fire officials are investigating an apartment fire that happened early Friday morning.More >>
The city of Columbus will be altering local waste and recycle pickup during the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 4, 2017.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed that a man has died following a shooting on Henson Drive Thursday morning.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery on Macon Road. The robbery happened around 11 a.m. on Friday at the Cash Title Pawn.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.More >>
