Chattahoochee Valley gas prices jump over 30 cents in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Gas prices are sky rocketing across the nation and here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Some gas stations in Columbus increasing their prices over 30 cents in just the last 24 hours.

Prices at the Liberty gas station on 4th Street are $2.49 cents a gallon.

According to AAA, the average gas price across the state is $2.50 and we are seeing prices across the Chattahoochee Valley reflect that.

Just a little over 24 hours ago gas prices at the Solo gas station on Buena Vista Road were $2.19 and have since they jumped by 36 cents up to $2.49.

The cause behind it Tropical Storm Harvey being one of them along with this weekend being Labor Day weekend.

The average in the US is $2.52 so we are just under the national average. President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will tap into oil reserves, which could mean some relief for drivers at the pump.

