Dog shot in Historic District, left to die police say

Neighbors in the Historic district of Columbus say they are searching for answers as to why anyone would harm a well known stray dog of the area. Now, they say they're concerned for the safety of their own animals.



According to Columbus police, just after 10 p.m., August 30 officers responded to shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Front Avenue near the RiverWalk.

Police discovered a brown, medium sized dog was shot dead.

Police say two witnesses reported seeing a man walking down to the RiverWalk, following the stray dog towards the river. Moments later, suspects recalled hearing gunshots.

A neighbor says she knew the dog well, which animal owners in the area nicknamed "Brownie." Neighbors believe the dog had a previous owner because it showed no signs of aggression.

"A few hours before the incident happened, the dog actually came up on my porch to take food from a bowl and I was hoping the next day I would be able to catch him and take him to a shelter," says neighbor Ana Ahern.

Ahern says Brownie and her dog Chimey would play outside together on a daily basis and sometimes each dinner together.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect, last seen wearing jeans, a gray shirt, and a baseball cap. That suspect is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.

If you have any information on the incident you're asked to call Columbus Police at 706-653-3100.

