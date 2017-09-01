Phenix City man found guilty of murdering his cousin

Phenix City, AL (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was convicted of murder Friday after the jury took just 30 minutes to deliberate.

Thirty-two-year-old Christian Grissom Jr. was found guilty of strangling his cousin 19-year-old Keonte Chavis to death in 2014 on a dirt road in Phenix City.

Grissom was arrested in New York and extradited back to Russell County to stand trial.

Assistant District Attorney Max Smith says there's still no clear motive in the case.

Sentencing is set for November 7.

Grissom is facing 15 years to life in prison.

