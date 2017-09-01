Columbus' 'Stocking Strangler' denied new trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus' "Stocking Strangler," Carlton Gary was denied a new trial in Superior Court Friday.

Muscogee County Superior Court judge Frank Jordan today denied A request for a new trial or sentencing based on new evidence in the serial killings.

District Attorney, Julia Slater, confirms the judge's decision to News Leader 9.

Earlier this year defense lawyers presented new DNA evidence and requested a new trial for Gary, but the judge saying today that evidence not enough to support a different sentencing verdict.

The stocking strangler terrorized the Columbus community in 1977 and 1978 when seven women, many of them elderly were found raped and strangled with a stocking in their homes.

Carlton Gary Timeline:

Murders in 1977-1978

Arrested in Albany on May 1984

Convicted and sentenced to death in 1986

Gary was granted a stay of execution hours before he was scheduled to die in 2009

Defense brings evidence for new trial in 2017

Related Stories:

'Stocking Strangler' appears in court for possible retrial

Former judge says he still believes Gary is the "Stocking Strangler"

Justice Delayed or Denied: The Columbus Stocking Stranglings

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.