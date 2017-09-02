SEGMENT: Labor Day adoption special at PAWS Humane

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - PAWS Humane’s Veterinary Clinic is offering a No More Labor – Day Special for pet owners of the Chattahoochee Valley.

The special is for all spay/neuter surgeries for canines.

All appointments made September 1-15 for a dog spay/neuter surgery will receive a discounted price of $65.

Included in the surgery is a microchip.

PAWS Humane’s Veterinary Clinic is located at 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907.

