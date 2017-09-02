SEGMENT: Labor Day adoption special at PAWS Humane

Columbus' "Stocking Strangler," Carlton Gary was denied a new trial in Superior Court Friday.More >>
Columbus' "Stocking Strangler," Carlton Gary was denied a new trial in Superior Court Friday.More >>
Neighbors in the Historic district of Columbus say they are searching for answers as to why anyone would harm a well known stray dog of the area.More >>
Neighbors in the Historic district of Columbus say they are searching for answers as to why anyone would harm a well known stray dog of the area.More >>
Gas prices are sky rocketing across the nation and here in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Gas prices are sky rocketing across the nation and here in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
A thirty-one-million-dollar facility is in the works for the Pratt and Whitney plant in Columbus.More >>
A thirty-one-million-dollar facility is in the works for the Pratt and Whitney plant in Columbus.More >>
Week three of the high school football season features one of the all time great rivalries. The 92nd meeting of state powers Auburn and Opelika is Sports Overtime’s Game of the Week.More >>
Week three of the high school football season features one of the all time great rivalries. The 92nd meeting of state powers Auburn and Opelika is Sports Overtime’s Game of the Week.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.More >>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency, making it illegal for anyone in Alabama to price gouge following the disruption of supplies after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A Texas man is facing charges after he was caught on camera hanging outside the window while he was driving his car, according to the Newton County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Texas man is facing charges after he was caught on camera hanging outside the window while he was driving his car, according to the Newton County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office.More >>