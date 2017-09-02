Consumers, officials react to AL Gov. gas price gouging decelera - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Consumers, officials react to AL Gov. gas price gouging deceleration

By Parker Branton, Reporter
Connect
(Source: AAA) (Source: AAA)

ALABAMA (WTVM) – A state of emergency has been issued for Alabama making it illegal for anyone to gouge gas prices. Officials and consumers are speaking out.

The announcement is coming from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey as Hurricane Harvey is making a mark across the southeast.

Governor Ivey made the announcement about gas price gouging after some stations have seen prices rise over 30 cents in just hours.

Now, drivers are hoping to see prices fall.

Oil refineries in Texas and Louisiana are experiencing temporary interruption in the production and distribution of petroleum products impacting pump prices coast to coast.

Prices are jumping more than 30 cents in some areas of Alabama in just a few hours.

Gas stations are seeing long lines to fill up – some even running out of gas. 

Officials are urging drivers to stay patient as the recovery and rebuilding stage is settling in.

"What we need to do is buy as little gas as possible over the next few weeks until these refineries get back to normal operating procedures and then our prices should come back down again," says Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

Governor Ivey says while the State of Emergency puts pressure on gas prices, it does not "justify the imposition of unconscionable prices during the period of a declared State of Emergency."

Governor Ivey is not the only one looking for an answer to this crisis.

President Donald Trump is also deciding to tap into oil reserves to hopefully get some relief for drivers.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

  • breaking

    President Trump is headed back to Washington from Lake Charles

    President Trump is headed back to Washington from Lake Charles

    Saturday, September 2 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-09-02 22:24:34 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

  • Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic

    Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:24 AM EDT2017-08-28 10:24:38 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 7:32 AM EDT2017-08-28 11:32:10 GMT

    The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.

    More >>

    The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly