Local motorcycle club hosts car, bike wash to help restore Houston

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One local Motorcycle club is making sure they're doing their part to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Saturday TRU RYDERZ hosted a Car and Bike Wash at Captain D's on Macon Road in Columbus.

Many car and bike washes were exchanged for cases of water or monetary donations.

The group raised four trailers full of water.

The initiative to help those in Texas started this past Wednesday.

"It's a good feeling to know the community is listening and wanting to help because that really could be us," says TRU RYDERZ Secretary Cassandra Hill.

TRU RYDERZ has 22 chapters across the country including Texas.

Earlier the club dropped off donations to the Chattahoochee Valley Harley Davidson.

