Harbison Court, Rigdon Road Columbus murder suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested a man wanted in connection with two murders that happened earlier this year.

On Saturday, police arrested and charged 26-year-old Reginald Jackson with murder and violation of probation.

Jackson was wanted for the murders of Michael Fleming and Brandon Scott.

The body of Fleming, 34, was found burned in the trunk of a car destroyed by fire on Harbison Court on July 10.

Scott, 34, was shot and killed on Rigdon Road on July 7.

According to the Muscogee County Jail, Jackson will make his first court appearance in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning at 9.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.