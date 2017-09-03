Columbus police investigate 4th Street Circle K armed robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in uptown Columbus.

The robbery happened at the Circle K at 215 4th Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a black male walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery is under investigation; if you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

