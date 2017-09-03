LongHorn Steakhouse opens grilling hotline for Labor Day weekend - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LongHorn Steakhouse opens grilling hotline for Labor Day weekend

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: LongHorn Steakhouse/Facebook) (Source: LongHorn Steakhouse/Facebook)
(WTVM) – Some call Labor Day the unofficial end to summer, and that also means probably the last time you fire up the grill.

For those who aren't grilling masters, LongHorn Steakhouse is opening up a free grilling hotline where you can get advice and tips from the experts.

You can call the “Grill Us Hotline” at 1-855-LH-GRILL (1-855-544-7455).

The hotline will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can also text “GRILL” to 55702 any time or talk with experts on LongHorn’s social media from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. any day of the week.

You can chat with a Grill Master anytime by messaging them on Facebook by clicking here.

This is the fifth year the hotline has been in use.

