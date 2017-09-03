Area of 6th Street, 6th Avenue to be renamed after pastor

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A street in the historic district of downtown Columbus is getting renamed after a local pastor who has helped the community for years.

The street renaming came to the pastor in a surprise during a ceremony during the Sunday morning service at Great Beulah Baptist Church.

The intersection of 6th Street near and 6th Avenue in Columbus will soon be renamed C Medley Hayes Way in the coming weeks.

It's in honor of a local pastor and philanthropist. His church sits feet away from the newly named street in his honor.

Columbus City Council awarded the pastor of Greater Beulah Baptist Church with the honor after learning how he impacts the youth and the friendships he shares with members of the community.

“They said it he's a friend of yours he's a friend of mine and it was unanimously voted on),” one church member said.

“After seeing a massive amount of human trafficking, he opened up a group home for girls,” another church member said.

There are now two group homes and a counseling center thanks to the help of Pastor Hayes.

Now that the street is expected to have a new name, members of the community say they hope to see much change.

“We want to see growth, we have a new community being built right behind us,” said Jennifer Johnson.

“I expect to see growth, the old neighborhood before all this crime and everything that has taken over and I just want to see this big new growth,” nearby resident Ingrid Vills.

A traffic engineer is expected to create and put the new street sign up later this month.

The new street dedication will not change the official street map of Columbus.

